Prince George earns title of 'future, fine king' as he channels his father's charm

Prince George earns title 'future, fine king' as he channels his father's charm

Prince George earns title of 'future, fine king' in a heartwarming post.

Prince William and Princess Kate's eldest son, George turned 12 on July 22 and to mark his milestone, a new portrait was released on the official account of the Prince and Princess of Wales.

Looking as charismatic as ever, the future king beamed with smiles as he posed for the photo in the scenic British countryside.

Once the portrait was shared by the Prince and Princess of Wales on social media, fans quickly pointed out how much the young royal looked like his father at the same age.

Photos of a 12-year-old Prince William show a remarkably similar smile and hairstyle to that of young George.

One royal fan commented: 'Wow! his features are so strongly resemble his dad.' Another wrote: 'What a fine young man he's going up to be. He looks like his Papa, Prince William there.'

Others chimed in saying: 'As Prince George grows older, his face becomes more similar to his father's,' while a fourth one wrote added: 'Oh my word, he looks just like his dad. he will make a fine King.'

The striking new portrait, taken earlier this year in Norfolk, was followed by a heartwarming behind-the scenes video of George's birthday photoshoot,released by Kensington Palace.

The footage captured joyful moments, including the future king walking hand-in-hand with his siblings, while another sweet clip showed George and Princess Charlotte playfully lifting up a smiling Prince Louis.