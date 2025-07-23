Queen Camilla earns unique honour in unforgettable moment

Queen Camilla receives special honour in an unforgettable moment with a fan.

Her Majesty experienced a sweet moment when she met one of her die-hard-fans, who had her royal cypher tattooed on his leg-and was stunned to learn one of her own police officers had the same tattoo.

Phil Smith, 61, from Northampton, lifted his shorts to reveal his latest royal ink, explaining that it had 'bloody hurt,' which made her laugh heartily.

She then turned to one of her police protection officers, saying, 'Look, he's got one too.'

Mr. Smith also shared his long-standing admiration for Camilla, revealing that he had been writing to her since before marriage to King Charles, calling her 'great,' and that she had often responded to his letters.

At the Sandringham Flower Show on Wednesday, Mr. Smith made sure to wait at the front of the crowd to show the Queen his newest tattoo.

He has four large tattoos along the outer side of his left leg, including Queen Elizabeth's royal cypher, as well as the individual cyphers of Charles and Camilla.

Speaking about their meeting, he said: 'I love the royal family and she in particular has got a good sense of humour. I waited to see her show her my latest tattoo and she laughed. She said one of her security men has also had it done too.'

The King and Queen visited the Sandringham Flower Show, held on the grounds of their Norfolk estate, where they admired the exhibits, toured the various stands, and met hundreds of well-wishers.