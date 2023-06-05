Olivia Plath on Duggar family docuseries: ‘That was my life’

'Welcome to Plathville' premiered in 2019 and focused on Olivia's family's traditional lifestyle

Olivia Plath took to her Instagram Story on Saturday to reveal how the latest docuseries focusing on the Duggar family, Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets, resonated with her on a personal level.

The 25-year-old Welcome to Plathville alum spoke openly about how the Prime Video series explores the Duggar family's controversial religion, the Institute in Basic Life Principles, and how it affected her. Given her own comparable experiences with faith, the series was "triggering to watch" for Plath.



“That was my life up until a few years ago,” Plath wrote. “A little triggering to watch, but also there is solidarity in having other people speak up and say, ‘Yep, you're not crazy, happened to me too. I know about this.’ That is healing in a way.”

Plath received an overwhelming response from fans and decided to share more details in an Instagram Live on Monday.

Despite going into more depth, Plath admitted, “I will say, the realm in which my public life exists, there's a lot of things I can't say,”

“I'm jumping on to say my experience, to be honest, was decently negative. There's a lot of things that I laugh about now, because what else are you supposed to do?”

She also revealed that she is "not really religious anymore.”

Welcome to Plathville centered on Ethan and his tight-knit family, including his wife Olivia, parents Barry and Kim Plath, eight siblings, and their life in rural Georgia.

The show portrayed them as a traditional, conservative family who largely avoided technology in today's digital age.