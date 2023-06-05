ITV viewers draw striking similarity between Holly Willoughby and Jennifer Aniston

Holly Willoughby is getting emotional on her show.

Holly’s long-awaited speech addressing the Phillip Schofield scandal on Monday's This Morning has direct parallels with a hit TV show, viewers have pointed out.

The presenter made her return to ITV on Monday after two weeks off the air and started the show by addressing her former co-star's exit in an emotional monologue.

Viewers couldn't help pointing out that Holly's piece to the camera had striking similarities to the speech given by Jennifer Aniston's character Alex Levy in the opening episode of the hit AppleTV+ series The Morning Show.

Holly opened her own speech by telling herself 'right, deep breath.'

She then asked if viewers 'are OK' stating that 'I imagine that you might have been feeling a lot like I have - shaken, troubled, let down, worried for the wellbeing of people on all sides of what's been going on, and full of questions.'

Viewers were quick to point out the similarities on Twitter as they watched Holly's speech, with one quipping: 'Anyone else getting Jennifer Aniston "the morning show" vibes?'

'This is uncanny' agreed another, while another tweeted in reply to ITV 'Feels like the morning show you guys need to be creative and create some original drama.'

One eagle-eyed fan also took to Twitter last week to note that in another hilarious twist of fate, Holly and Phillip made a cameo in The Morning Show, appearing in the background of a scene where Alex is embroiled in a row with show bosses.

The screenshot was reposted by one fan, who wrote: 'Holly Willoughby is literally Jennifer Aniston in The Mornin Show.