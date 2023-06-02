Bruce Willis daughter was ditched by boyfriend just three months after his Aphasia diagnosis

Tallulah Willis, daughter of Bruce Willis and Demi Moore, got candid about the most difficult time of her life when her fiancé ditched her.

The 29-year-old got candid about the time The Sixth Sense actor was diagnosed with Aphasia while she, too, was struggling with anorexia in an emotional article for Vogue.

Tallulah penned that her then-fiancé Dillon Buss "dumped" her just three months after she received the most distressing news of her father’s health condition.

She revealed that in addition to her struggle with anorexia, she has been diagnosed with ADHD and Borderline Personality Disorder (BPD) – at a time when Bruce’s health is getting worse day by day.

"In June of last year, my boyfriend, who was by then my fiancé, dumped me," Tallulah shared with the world in her essay.

She said that even though her mother, Demi Moore, and sisters were already tensed because of Bruce’s condition, they “stepped in as they had done before and sent me to Driftwood Recovery, in Texas."

Tallulah was then introduced to a "variety of therapies" at the recovery center, which also gave her the opportunity to have her medications "retooled.”

"By the time I left Texas, in October, I felt a lot better," Tallulah penned. "I realized that what I wanted more than harmony with my body was harmony with my family — to no longer worry them, to bring a levity to my sisters and my parents."

Sharing another painful moment from her friend’s wedding in 2021, Tallulah said she realized during the event that her dad would not be able to walk her down the aisle at her nuptials.

“I left the dinner table, stepped outside, and wept in the bushes,” she penned.

However, after all the difficult time that Tallulah went through, she revealed that Bruce recognizes her whenever she enters the room. She said her actor father still knows who she is and “lights up when [she] walks into the room.”

“I keep flipping between the present and the past when I talk about Bruce: he is, he was, he is, he was,” she wrote.

“That’s because I have hopes for my father that I’m so reluctant to let go of. I’ve always recognized elements of his personality in me, and I just know that we’d be such good friends if only there were more time.”