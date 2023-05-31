Sonakshi Sinha's realizes 'adulting's hard' as she moves to new house in Mumbai

Sonakshi Sinha was last in 'Dahaad'

Sonakshi Sinha has realized how hard adulting is as she has bought herself a new independent home.

Sinha, who previously used to live with her parents Shatrughan Sinha and Poonam Sinha in a 10 storey-building in Juhu, has now moved to her independent home. She has now realized that adulting is difficult, as she has an entire home to set up.

She wrote a quirky caption along with a bunch of pictures of her new home. The Dahaad actress wrote: "Adulting - HARD!!!! Head is swirling with plants and pots and lights and mattresses and plates and cushions and chairs and tables, forks and spoons, sinks and bins. AAAARGH!!! Doing up a house is NOT easy.”

The pictures Sinha posted showed her standing around furniture covered in plastic. Behind her, a breathtaking view of Mumbai skyline is visible in the pictures.

On the work front, the 35-year-old actress was last seen in Amazon Prime web-series, Dahaad along with Gulshan Devaiah and Vijay Varma.

Sonakshi Sinha has an interesting line-up coming her way. She has Kakuda, The Book of Darkness, Nikita Roy in the pipeline. On the other hand, she is also going to feature in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi, reports India Today.