Lizzo sends message of body neutrality, redefines beauty standards

Lizzo, a singer known for promoting self-love and acceptance, has recently embraced a stance on body neutrality.

During an interview with The Cut in April, she said, “I don’t need your positivity or your negativity. I don’t need your comments at all. How about that? Just keep it pushing.”

She emphasizes that she doesn't need others' opinions or comments about her body and encourages people to focus on other aspects of their lives.

In a recently shared TikTok video, Lizzo expressed her perspective on exercise, emphasizing that she engages in it not to lose weight, but for the sake of her mental well-being.

She acknowledged and embraced the fact that her body will naturally undergo changes throughout her life.

“Everyone’s bodies change,” she said. “That’s life, that’s what the human existence is.”

While it would be ideal for everyone to feel unconditionally positive about their bodies, the reality is that numerous physical transformations occur over a lifetime.

Additionally, societal standards often promote a singular body shape deemed acceptable, making it challenging to attain such unconditional self-acceptance.

“You will be in a relationship with your body for as long as you have a body,” she said. This means that at times it may be effortless to feel confident and comfortable in one's own skin, while other times it may prove more difficult.

For the unversed, body neutrality means not placing excessive importance on one's appearance and not tying self-worth to it. It recognizes that bodies change over time and aims to accept and embrace the body regardless of its abilities or size.

Body positivity is still valuable, but body neutrality provides a more realistic and sustainable approach, especially when faced with physical changes or societal pressures.