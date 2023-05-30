Matty Healy doesn’t think that controversy surrounding his podcast interview mocking rapper Ice Spice ‘doesn’t matter.’



The 1975 frontman had appeared on Adam Friedland’s podcast in February, where he seemed to laugh along when the co-hosts called Ice Spice racist slurs like, “Inuit Spice Girl,” “This chubby Chinese lady,” and did mocking accents.

Fan were furious as outraged headlines and angry tweets surfaced accusing him of “mocking toxic masculinity” during his shows and then being ignorant on a podcast for making such comments.

In an interview with The New Yorker, the musician detailed the incident, telling the outlet that he “wanted to do something that felt more like simply talking with his friends” after he had been doing so many promos.

Although, he implied that that he was “baiting” his fans on purpose to rile them.

“A little bit,” he said. “But it doesn’t actually matter. Nobody is sitting there at night slumped at their computer, and their boyfriend comes over and goes, ‘What’s wrong, darling?’ and they go, ‘It’s just this thing with Matty Healy.’ That doesn’t happen.”

The interviewer argued that maybe it does matter.

Matty Healy says people concerned about Ice Spice controversy are ‘deluded’ or ‘liars’

To that, Healy responded, “If it does, you’re either deluded or you are, sorry, a liar. You’re either lying that you are hurt, or you’re a bit mental for being hurt.”

“It’s just people going, ‘Oh, there’s a bad thing over there, let me get as close to it as possible so you can see how good I am,'” he continued. “And I kind of want them to do that, because they’re demonstrating something so base level.

“I’m not trying to make myself famous,” he added. “I want to be known for what I do. But now fame is about being known for who you are. And people are complicated. If people are going to make me this famous, I’m going to make people work for it.”