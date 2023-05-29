Arnold Schwarzenegger reacts to Bruce Willis retirement

Arnold Schwarzenegger has paid a heartfelt tribute to Bruce Willis while responding to a question about the fellow action movie legend's retirement.

Willis left the acting last year, putting an end to a career starring in many memorable films that helped make the Die Hard star one of cinema history's most beloved actors.



The shocking announcement followed the actor getting diagnosed with aphasia, a neurological condition that affects memory and communication,

Schwarzenegger, Hollywood star and politician, has weighed in on the retirement of the Willis, saying: "I think that he’s fantastic. He was, always for years and years, is a huge, huge star."

"And I think that he will always be remembered as a great, great star. And a kind man. I understand that under his circumstances, health-wise, that he had to retire. But in general, you know, we never really retire. Action heroes, they reload," Arnold told CinemaBlend.



Schwarzenegger spoke out a year after the news that Willis is retiring due to aphasia. The two shared the screen in the Expendables franchise.