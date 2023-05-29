 
close
Monday May 29, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

Arnold Schwarzenegger reacts to Bruce Willis retirement

Bruce Willis said goodbye to his acting career last year

By Web Desk
May 29, 2023
Arnold Schwarzenegger reacts to Bruce Willis retirement

Arnold Schwarzenegger has paid a heartfelt tribute to Bruce Willis while responding to a question about the fellow action movie legend's retirement.

Willis left the acting last year, putting an end to a career starring in many memorable films that helped make the Die Hard star one of cinema history's most beloved actors.

The shocking announcement followed the actor getting diagnosed with aphasia, a neurological condition that affects memory and communication,

Schwarzenegger, Hollywood star and politician, has weighed in on the retirement of the Willis, saying: "I think that he’s fantastic. He was, always for years and years, is a huge, huge star."

"And I think that he will always be remembered as a great, great star. And a kind man. I understand that under his circumstances, health-wise, that he had to retire. But in general, you know, we never really retire. Action heroes, they reload," Arnold told CinemaBlend.

 Schwarzenegger spoke out a year after the news that Willis is retiring due to aphasia. The two shared the screen in the Expendables franchise.