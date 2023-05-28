Celine Dion experiencing ‘intense periods of pain’ as her health worsens

Celine Dion was diagnosed with Stiff Person Syndrome last year

According to sources, legendary singer Celine Dion, who recently canceled all her shows due to health concerns, is currently experiencing "difficulty walking".



An insider told RadarOnline that Dion is suffering intense pain with difficulty in walking, "It's been a difficult time for her. She's having difficulty walking and experiences periods of intense pain that come out of nowhere."

The source revealed that the singer is trying her best to improve her deteriorating health and consulting with many healthcare professionals from different fields.

"Celine is keeping her condition private at the moment, but her life has changed drastically. She sees specialists like a neurologist, a holistic practitioner, and occupational and physical therapists.”

“Still, she is holding out hope that she can beat the odds," they added. "She's refusing to accept defeat. She needs to accept the treatment. And lots of R&R.”

The My Heart Will Go On was first diagnosed with Stiff Person Syndrome last December and is reportedly fighting the disease with all she’s got, "She's going to fight this with everything she's got. She just wants to sing live in front of an audience again.”

The insider concluded, “She's determined to perform on stage. It's sad that her illness is preventing her from doing the thing she loves most. Knowing Celine, she will perform again very soon."