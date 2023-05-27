Star Wars' iconic Princess Leia costume expected to fetch $2M at auction

The iconic Princess Leia dress from the Star Wars franchise, previously worn by the legendary Carrie Fisher, once thought to be lost, is now available for auction.

Propstore Auction House is offering the all-white floor-length costume, famously worn by Fisher in the 1977 sci-fi masterpiece, Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope. This particular dress, known as the "Matched Ceremonial Dress Costume," was worn by Fisher in the concluding scenes of Star Wars.

Crafted from a lightweight cream silk fabric, the gown features discreet side zipper closure and a hook-and-eye fastener adorning the white shoulder. It is widely believed to be the sole surviving Leia costume from the original Star Wars movie.

The grand auction will be held in the city of Los Angeles, spanning three consecutive days from June 28 to June 30, and covering items from the 1982 horror classic: Poltergeist, The Dark Knight, The Thing, Friday the 13th Part VII: The New Blood, and more.

Over the passage of time, numerous timeless attires worn by Fisher in the original Star Wars trilogy have garnered immense admiration in auction houses worldwide.

Notably, in 2015, the illustrious gold bikini, known as the "slave" costume, showcased in the 1983 Star Wars sequel, The Return of the Jedi, fetched a staggering $96,000 at auction, solidifying its status as an esteemed collector's item.