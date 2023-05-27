Mark Ronson details how he pitched 'Barbie' soundtrack to Dua Lipa

Mark Ronson's details how he pitched 'Barbie' soundtrack to Dua Lipa

Record producer and songwriter Mark Ronson recently revealed how he got Dua Lipa on board for the Barbie movie soundtrack.

It started with a DM on Instagram, according to Ronson himself.

In the message to Dua Lipa, Ronson expressed his excitement about working on the Barbie movie, directed by Greta Gerwig and starring Margot Robbie as Barbie and Ryan Gosling as Ken.

“Hey! I’m doing the songs for the Barbie movie with Margot Robbie as Barbie and Ryan Gosling as Ken,” Ronson wrote.

“It’s dir. by Greta Gerwig (Little Women, Ladybird) and it’s maybe the funniest script I’ve ever read, like [redacted] funny.”

Ronson asked Lipa to consider co-writing and starring on the song.

“There’s a song with a huge 60 person dance number with the whole cast – I only have the track so far, as they started rehearsals, but I would fucking love it if you would consider co-writing and starring on it. I honestly think the movie’s going to be incredible,” Ronson continued.

Lipa, who plays a mermaid Barbie in the film, accepted the invitation and joined the soundtrack for its lead single, titled "Dance the Night."

RollingStone recently revealed the impressive lineup of artists participating in the Barbie soundtrack, including Ava Max, Charli XCX, HAIM, Lizzo, Nicki Minaj, Karol G, Tame Impala, and PinkPantheress.

Barbie recently released another trailer featuring a snippet of a song by Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice that samples Aqua's "Barbie Girl". The trailer aims to challenge the image associated with Barbie and portrays life in paradise as less glamorous than assumed.