Kim and Kourtney Kardashian put their feud aside for ‘The Kardashians’ premiere

The third season of the sisters' reality show 'The Kardashians' premiered on May 25.

On the premiere night of The Kardashians season 3, sisters Kim and Kourtney Kardashian, who have been at odds with each other, made a joint appearance and posted about the thrilling moment on Instagram.



Kourtney, 44, was at the concert to see her husband Travis Barker's performance, shared a fun snap of her with her sister Kim on her Instagram handle.

In the photo, Kourtney can be seen taking the selfie in a white t-shirt with Blink-182 printed on it, while Kim was at the back pouting and flashing a peace sign.

Kourtney captioned the photo, "Look who's together on @kardashianshulu season 3 premiere night."

The sisters’ outing comes after a recent feud featured in the trailer for the third season of The Kardashians. Kim landed herself a collaboration with Dolce and Gabbana during Kourtney and Travis Barker’s wedding, which took place in Dolce and Gabbana’s villa in Portofino, Italy. This led to Kourtney accusing Kim of making a profit out of her wedding.

However, Kim clarified saying, "My mom has known [Domenico] Dolce and [Stefano] Gabbana for a long time, and they were always asking me if we could do a book," she also added that she was “mindful” and didn’t use anything Kourtney had worn on her wedding.

Despite their argument, Kim believes in the bond of family and said, “We've been there before and we'll always be OK. We're always family.”

The third season of The Kardashians premiered on May 25 and the first episode is titled: Can Everyone get their sh*t together?