Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck doing ‘phenomenally’ amid reports of troubled marriage

File Footage

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are enjoying their lives as they are “closer than ever” while media outlets flood with reports that their marriage is in trouble.



Speaking of their bond, an insider spilt to Entertainment Tonight that the Shotgun Wedding star and the Argo actor are “doing phenomenally.”

“They are closer than ever before and both of them are elated. They’re feeling united and are in very positive spirits," the insider added.

This comes amid claims that Affleck is feeling exhausted living with J.Lo, who loves to control his life to the point where it suffocates him, and wants space from his wife.

Seemingly confirming rumours, the duo was spotted bickering on multiple occasions including the premiere of Lopez’s latest film The Mother and another time when Affleck was captured slamming a car door after Lopez got in.

A source previously claimed that Affleck is “burnt out” and just needs to have his own space as managing their blended family and work is becoming hectic for him.

However, the first source revealed that Affleck “loves how talented, intelligent and loyal Jen is,” before adding, “They lean on each other and are supportive of one another."