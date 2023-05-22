Melissa McCarthy breaks her silence on working in ‘hostile’ set environment

Melissa McCarthy has recently broken her silence on working in “hostile set environment” that made her “physically ill”.



In a new interview with The Observer, Melissa, who is currently promoting her new movie The Little Mermaid, discussed about “egos” in the entertainment industry.

The US actor, screenwriter and producer currently stars as the evil sea-witch Ursula in Disney’s live-action remake of The Little Mermaid.

“I did work for someone once who ran such a volatile, hostile set that it made me physically ill,” said the 52-year-old.

The Bridesmaids actress revealed, “My eyes were swelling up, I was absorbing all of this nuttiness.”

Reflecting on the set’s condition at the time, The Heat star mentioned, “There were people weeping, visibly so upset by this one person.”

“And I think that’s why the manipulation worked, because to get to me, this person would fire people I loved, which kept me quiet. It was very effective,” continued Melissa.

The actress explained that one day she was thinking, “It stops today! I just kept saying to them, it stops, it stops”.

However, Melissa stated, “I know now I’ll never keep quiet again.”

Interestingly, Melissa did not share the person’s name in question who made the set environment horrible for her in the past.

The actress disclosed this detail after her The Little Mermaid Halle Bailey, commended Melissa for supporting her to “speak up for herself on set”.

Meanwhile, The Little Mermaid will be released in cinemas on May 26.