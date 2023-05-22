Britney Spears to spill never-before-shared details of Colin Farrell romance?

Britney Spears has spread the fear among her former flings that she would be spilling details of her romance with them in new memoir including Colin Farrell.

Amid rumours that her bombshell autobiography’s release is being halted by some A-listers, an insider revealed that Farrell is “particularly worried” about the book’s content.

The Banshees of Inisherin star reportedly has fears that the Hold Me Closer hitmaker will disclose secrets of their short fling in the book.

As per Radar Online, the book will reveal never-before-shared details about Spears romance with Farrell, with whom she went out with only once back in 2003.

Following their split, Spears allegedly got a bumper sticker that read, "Honk if you've slept with Colin Farrell," a report previously shared by The Sun revealed.

It was also claimed that ever since Spears’s fling ended with Farrell, she has been "wanting to set the record straight for a long time" about what went along between them.

Farrell is really stressed about the book, an insider shared, adding that that Spears "raked him over the coals for breaking her heart."

An even though the Oscar nominated star apologized to the Toxic singer for his behaviour, it will not stop Spears from spilling secrets about their love life.

Previously, it was reported that there are some concerns from some A-list stars who are worried that the popstar would disclose their secrets in the forthcoming autobiography and hence it’s release is delayed.

"There are a lot of nervous A-listers," a source previously told The Sun "Strongly worded legal letters have been sent to the publishers by people who know Britney."