Jessica Alba kicks off Cash Warren anniversary with emotional tribute

Jessica Alba has just worn her heart on her sleeve and shared a tribute to her partner of 15 years, Cash Warren.

Her tribute post has been shared to Instagram and includes a candid selfie of the couple, out and about.

There was also a short but sweet caption that went alongside the picture, and it reads, “15 years of marriage te amo (Love You)”.

The picture in question shows Alba in an electric blue dress, with an arm around her husband’s shoulder.

Whereas Warren on the other hand leans into the frame, and props one arm onto a table to steady Alba’s chin, all in a basic white T-shirt and a black watch.

Check it out Below:

For those unversed, Alba and Warren share three kids between them, namely son Hayes, 5, and daughters Haven, 11, as well as Honor, 14.

Alba has been pretty vocal about the secret to her marriage, in earlier interviews.

In one with People magazine, back in 2021 she dished on her personal secret to making a marriage last.

At the time she was quoted saying, “At different times, there were different things that we needed. Around the time I had the kids, it was like, 'I need [date night] once a week'.”

“And he's been like, 'I need you to be present on the weekends and not work.'”

“Over-communicating, maybe that's it,” she admitted before adding that, “I don't think we have a secret at all. We just have to check each other.”