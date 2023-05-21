'Indiana Jones' Harrison Ford backs 'de-aging' tech

Harrison Ford has defended the use of de-ageing in Indiana Jones and Dial of Destiny flashback scenes to show his younger version.
In a press conference, the Star Wars star said, "I know that that is my face," adding, "It's not a kind of Photoshop magic — that's what I looked like 35 years ago. Because Lucasfilm has every frame of film that we've made together over all of these years. And this process, this scientific mining of this library, this was put to good [use]..."
The 80-year-old dded, "It's just a trick unless it's supported by a story, and it sticks out like a sore thumb if it's not honest, it's not real... I mean, emotionally real. And so I think it was used very skillfully."
The veteran actor is also in sync with his elderly age, "I'm very happy with it, but I don't look back and say, 'I wish I was that guy again,' because I don't," Ford said. "I'm real happy with age. I love being older. It was great to be young, but ****fire I could be dead, and I'm still working."
