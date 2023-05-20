Harrison Ford hypes up 'Indiana Jones 5,' promises double-action

Harrison Ford teased that the forthcoming Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny will impress fans admirably.

"It felt good. It felt that we had made a film that the audience deserved. I feel confident that we're going to knock their socks off," the legendary star said.

Moreover, James Mangold has put in the shoes of Steven Spielberg to direct the finale.

"We love Indiana Jones because we love movies," Mangold says in the new video as clips from the previous movies play. "We love the cause and effect, we love the tripwire of events," adding, "All these pieces fit together to make the lightning in a bottle of an Indiana Jones film."

"But also," he adds, "it just fits Harrison like a glove."

For his part, Ford adds with a laugh about the fifth movie, "Preparation was not really necessary."

Moreover, as Indy's goddaughter Helena, Phoebe Waller-Bridge added, "It's filled with awe, excitement, and danger. And they've completely captured that."

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is set to hit the theaters on June 30.