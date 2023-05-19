Miley Cyrus confesses to feeling ‘guilt and shame’ over past controversies

Miley Cyrus says she was harshly judged at a very young age

In a recent disclosure to British Vogue, Miley Cyrus talked about the feelings of "guilt and shame" that she had been carrying due to her controversial actions during her early 20s.

After rising to stardom as the lead character in Disney's Hannah Montana, the singer-songwriter attempted to alter her image at 20. This involved appearing nude in the Wrecking Ball music video and performing a provocative dance at the 2013 MTV Music Video Awards.

Reflecting on the backlash she received for that performance, she told British Vogue, "I was creating attention for myself because I was dividing myself from a character I had played. Anyone, when you’re 20 or 21, you have more to prove. 'I’m not my parents.' 'I am who I am.'"

The 30-year-old added, "I carried some guilt and shame around myself for years because of how much controversy and upset I really caused.”

"Now that I’m an adult, I realize how harshly I was judged. I was harshly judged as a child by adults and now, as an adult, I realize that I would never harshly judge a child.”

The Flowers singer told Vogue that she no longer needs the approval of the world, "Do I want to live my life for anyone else’s pleasure or fulfillment other than my own?"

"And, you know what…" she ended mysteriously.