Riley Keough’s ‘priority’ to focus on daughter after settling legal dispute with Priscilla Presley

Riley Keough is now focussing on moving on from the lawsuit over mom Lisa Marie Presley’s estate with her grandmother, Priscilla Presley.

The Daisy Jones & the Six actress, 33, and her Elvis Presley’s ex-wife, 77, ended up settling their case on Tuesday, May 16th, 2023.

“Riley is relieved to have settled the dispute over her mom’s estate. She doesn’t want any drama with her grandmother,” a source of Keough told People Magazine. “She was hoping they could reach a settlement quickly.”

Lisa Marie, who was also mom to 14-year-old twins Finley and Harper (with ex-husband Michael Lockwood), died suddenly on January 12, 2023, at 54 years old due to a cardiac arrest.

Just two weeks after her sudden passing, Priscilla had filed a petition challenging the legitimacy of the 2016 amendment in her late daughter’s will that left Riley in-charge and ousted her and business manager Barry Siegel as trustees.

The insider added that Riley is “still grieving her mom” and it’s been “very tough” for her. “She wants to focus on making memories with her own daughter now. This is her priority,” the source said.

Riley shares a daughter with husband, Ben Smith-Petersen, whom she welcomed secretly in 2022.

According to Entertainment Tonight, an insider shared in March that the “family drama” was the “last thing Riley wants to be dealing with” and that she is “deeply upset at how things are unfolding.”

However, now that the settlement is done, Riley is “very happy” and “content,” her Lawyer Justin Gold revealed in a statement.

So far, the terms of the settlement are not disclosed but the lawyers have until June 14th to file the terms and they also plan to file a motion to seal those terms. The judge is expected to rule on that motion on August 4th.