Lily Allen on coping with life’s distressing events

Lily Allen has recently opened up about her life’s traumatic events.



Speaking with Hunger, the singer and actress opened up on how she never “managed to reconnect after the stillbirth of her son, her stalking ordeal and an alleged sexual assault”.

“People may think I'm retreating, but I'm done being at the forefront,” said the 38-year-old.

Allen continued, “There was the stillbirth of my son, the stalking incident, the sexual assault.”

“I felt myself leave my body when they happened, and I don't think I've ever managed to reconnect,” added the Elizabeth actress.

Allen told outlet that she was “six months pregnant when she suffered a stillbirth in 2010”.

The actress also made allegation in her memoir that a record industry figure sexually assaulted her in his hotel room as she fell asleep after a party.

Allen also talked about dealing with her substance abuse issues.

“My children, Ethel was seven, Marnie was six when I got clean, and a lot has happened before that they'll be really cross about.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Allen revealed why she left music and shifted to acting.

“Theatre and playing to big crowds get the adrenaline going ... I'm like ‘oh I'm alive again’ – it’s addictive.”

“I'm not saying I'm never gonna make music again,” she remarked.

Allen added, “But with acting, especially theatre, something truthful happens in the moment, and when I write music, I'm thinking about how people are going to receive it.”