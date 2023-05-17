Blake Shelton compares 'The Voice' end to 'School's last week'

Blake Shelton on The Voice is spending his last days as a coach, has called the feelings "school's last week."

Speaking to Access Hollywood, the 46-year-old said, “So far, it’s almost like that last week of school you know, it’s kind of a blow off week. That’s kind of how I feel right now."

“It’s like I got my team all the way down here to the last week, they’re kind of on their own now anyway, ya know America is voting now. I help them a little bit in the studio, tell them what I think. It’s the last day of high school for me," the country crooner added.

Meanwhile, the Some Beach singer's fellow coach, Chance the Rapper, was asked whether he feared losing the match to the former's team.

He replied, “I think it’s really just down to the fact that I got the best team, so I haven’t been worried at all about Blake."