Taylor Swift beams while exiting recording studio with rumored boyfriend Matt Healy

American pop star Taylor Swift was seen beaming as she exited the Electric Lady recording studio located in New York along with her rumoured beau, lead singer of The 1975 Matt Healy.

The singer donned a laid back getup in a black miniskirt paired with a purple New York University sweatshirt and a brown bag. Healy was right behind the singer, with a protective hand placed on her back.

The pair were joined by several of Taylor’s close friends as there was a party being held at the studio, including Jack Antonoff, his fiance Margaret Qualley and Florence Welch. The stars were also seen stepping out of the venue.

Other guests at the party included Kendrick Lamar, who previously worked with Taylor on her track Bad Blood, actor and filmmaker Adam Goldberg and Christopher Abott.

Rumours of Taylor’s new romance were seemingly confirmed after they were spotted on a double date with Jack and Margaret. According to a source who spoke to Page Six, they were seen kissing and holding hands throughout their time at the venue.