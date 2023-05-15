Samuel L. Jackson, Boyd Holbrook to star in death-row drama ‘Last Meals’

Boyd Holbrook will be joined by Samuel L. Jackson in the upcoming death-row drama film Last Meals. The actor will portray Walter, a former chef at the White House, who now prepares the last meals for prisoners on death row in a high-security prison.

Holbrook will portray Reed, an inmate who goes on a hunger strike while under Walter's watch. Last Meals is directed by Andrew Levitas and written by Nicholls Fellowship winner Justin Piasecki reports Deadline.

The film was previously impacted by the pandemic and has been refashioned, with Delroy Lindo originally attached to the role now played by Jackson.

Last Meals is produced and co-financed by Renée Tab and Christopher Tuffin of Sentient Entertainment, along with Morgan Freeman, Gary Lucchesi, and Lori McCreary and Michael McKay of Revelations Entertainment.

With a career spanning over several years, Samuel L. Jackson is an American actor and producer known for his prolific work in the film industry. He has acted in more than 100 movies, some of which include Die Hard with a Vengeance (1995), Unbreakable (2000), Shaft (2000) and Django Unchained.

Samuel L. Jackson is preparing to reprise his role as Nick Fury in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with his appearance in the upcoming Disney+ series Secret Invasion. Alongside Jackson, the show will feature Olivia Colman, Emilia Clarke, and Ben Mendelsohn in co-starring roles.