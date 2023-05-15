Tom Hanks joins Pierce Brosnan in supporting Idris Elba for next James Bond

Tom Hanks recently expressed his views about who should be the next actor to play James Bond.

Hanks believes the English actor Idris Elba would be a good fit for the role due to his impressive body of work.

“Understand this,” Hanks said. “James Bond has a licence to kill. I would issue that licence to Idris Elba just based on the work that I’ve seen him do.”

Tom Hanks' endorsement aligns with the views of fellow actor Pierce Brosnan and many fans, but Elba himself has stated that he is not that interested in the James Bond role, explaining that it is not a priority in his career.

Despite this, speculation around Elba's potential casting is likely to continue until an official announcement is made.

“It is not a goal for my career,” Elba said.

“I don’t think that, you know, playing Bond will satisfy some of my personal goals. It will definitely satisfy the will of a nation. I’m not gonna lie, every corner of the world I go, and I’m talking about different cultures, they always go ‘Bond,’ and I feel it is beyond me at this junction. It’s beyond me. You know, it’s not a question of, should I, do I, will I. It is what the will of the nation dictates sometimes.”

The producers of the James Bond franchise have confirmed that the casting search has begun, and they are specifically seeking a more seasoned actor rather than a younger one, as Bond is already an experienced veteran in the films.