Halle Bailey opens up about ‘nailing’ iconic Ariel hair flip: ‘That scene was so fun to do’

Halle Bailey talks about all the work that went into ‘nailing’ the iconic Ariel hairflip.

Her admissions were shared during an interview with Entertainment Weekly.

There, she said, “That scene was so fun to do. It was definitely hard, though, because my hair was really, really heavy.”



“I have my locs, which are my favorite thing. I've had my locs since I was 5. It feels like wool when it's wet. So it gets heavier. It kind of almost doubles the weight when they're heavy."

For those unversed with the iconic scene, it occurs once Ariel sells her voice to the sea witch Ursula, and transforms into a human, while at the bottom of the ocean floor.

At this point she frantically starts gasping for breath, and with the help of Flounder she manages to reach the top, and gasps for air, flipping her hair in the process.

During the course of the chat she also admitted, “It was just a lot of hair on my head.”

“So whenever I would get in the water, it would be heavy. So that one scene, it was really funny: that whole day we were trying to get it right, get it right, and finally they got a take that they really liked.”

The film is slated to hit threatres on May 26th, and also features, Jonah Hauer-King as Prince Eric, Javier Bardem as King Triton, Daveed Diggs as Sebastian, Jacob Tremblay as Flounder and Melissa McCarthy as Ursula.