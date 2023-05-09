Tom Hanks breaks his silence on debut novel’s negative criticism: ‘not fair’

Tom Hanks has recently spoken out after the critics wrote negative reviews of his debut novel, The Making of Another Major Motion Picture Masterpiece.



In a new interview with BBC on May 9, the Saving Ryan actor discussed about the critics’ reactions which he believed “is not fair”.

The Sleepless in Seattle star remarked that he’s “unapologetic” because the “book will live and die based on its own ability to entertain and enlighten an audience”.

The Terminal actor revealed that he could “handle any criticism” mainly because of his “day job as a movie star”.

“I've become stronger when it comes down to really being torn apart,” added the Cast Away star.

Per official synopsis, Tom’s novel is based on “a wildly ambitious story of the making of a colossal, star-studded, multimillion-dollar superhero action film, and the humble comic book that inspired it all”.

Earlier, the critics were left disappointed with the novel.

The Sunday Times David Sexton called the book as “Hanks mansplains movie-making”.

“The book captures the humdrum of Hollywood but lacks his on-screen ability to breathe life into characters,” reviewed The Observer's Tim Adams.

Meanwhile, The New York Times’ Alexandra Jacobs added, “Whimsically chronicling the creation of a Marvel-style movie, The Making of Another Major Motion Picture Masterpiece sags under a deluge of detail.”