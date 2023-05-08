Manoj Bajpayee's courtroom drama 'Sirf Ek Bandaa Kafi Hai' trailer releases: WATCH

Manoj Bajpayee takes up an extraordinarily challenging case in 'Sirf Ek Bandaa Kafi Hai'

The trailer of Manoj Bajpayee's courtroom drama Sirf Ek Bandaa Kafi Hai has been finally unveiled.

Drawing inspiration from real-life events, Manoj’s movie guarantees a gripping and impactful courtroom drama. It narrates the tale of a common man, a lawyer in the high court, who daringly takes on an extraordinarily challenging case.

Sirf Ek Bandaa Kafi Hai highlights that in the battle between the willpower of an ordinary person and the influence of a self-proclaimed spiritual leader, it is the power of will that triumphs, underlining that no one is above the law.

The Family Man famed actor also spoke about his character once. He shared: “Portraying the role of P.C Solanki in Sirf Ek Bandaa Kafi Hai has been an incredible experience as it is the inspiring story of an ordinary man who fought an extraordinary case against all odds for truth and justice.”



Manoj went on to say: “With the trailer out today, I hope that it appeals to the viewers and compels them to witness this story of victory and what all it took for P.C Solanki to achieve what he did.”

Premiering on May 23, 2023, Sirf Ek Bandaa Kafi Hai is a courtroom drama directed by Apoorv Singh Karki and presented by Zee Studios and Bhanushali Studios Limited. The film is produced by Vinod Bhanushali, Kamlesh Bhanushali, Asif Sheikh, and Vishal Gurnani, with co-production by Juhi Parekh Mehta. It is set to release exclusively on the ZEE5 platform, reports India Today.