‘Tale Of The Nine-Tailed 1938’ director explain reason behind Season 2 plot

Director for the hit Korean drama Tale of the Nine Tailed Kang Shin Hyo discusses the show before the premiere of its second season.
Although the first season gave a happy ending to the characters, the second part will see Yi Yeon be swept into a new adventure. “It felt regretful to part ways with the characters we developed well in the previous season, so I’m really happy to be able to greet viewers again with this good opportunity,” explained Shin Hyo.
He further explained the reason behind why they chose the second season to be set in 1938: “I debated which we should show between Yi Yeon’s past, present, and future. If we dealt with Yi Yeon’s love and brother previously, this time we wanted to show the expansion of Yi Yeon as a mountain god. That’s why we decided to send him to the time period when he most neglected his duties as a mountain god and the time period with the people who needed his help the most.”
He further added, “Of all eras, that era happened to be the one in which Yi Yeon was the most indebted.”
The idol donned a 90s vintage Chanel dress as she was one of the muses selected by Karl Lagerfeld
It was first writers' strike in Hollywood
It is a part of his new solo album named 'D-Day', which is the third part in his Agust D series
Sylvester Stallone will reprise his role as Ranger Gabriel “Gabe” Walker in the sequel
At the White House Correspondents dinner, the host hits Tom Sandoval amid Ariana Madix presence
Ed Sheeran was faced with double shock on his 'horrible month'