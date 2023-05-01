'MasterChef Australia' host Jock Zonfrillo dies aged 46

Jock Zonfrillo, judge on MasterChef Australia and an award-winning chef has died unexpectedly at the age of 46.

The news was confirmed by the chef’s family in a statement: “With completely shattered hearts and without knowing how we can possibly move through life without him, we are devastated to share that Jock passed away yesterday.

“So many words can describe him, so many stories can be told, but at this time we’re too overwhelmed to put them into words. For those who crossed his path, became his mate, or were lucky enough to be in his family, keep this proud Scot in your hearts when you next have a whisky.”

The news comes just ahead of MasterChef Australia’s new season premiere, which has been postponed by the network in the wake of Jock Zonfrillo’s sudden demise.

Network 10 and Endemol Shine Australia also expressed their shock over the news in a statement on Instagram:

“Network 10 and Endemol Shine Australia are deeply shocked and saddened at the sudden loss of Jock Zonfrillo, a beloved member of the MasterChef Australia family. Jock passed away in Melbourne yesterday.

Jock was known to Australians as a chef, best-selling author, philanthropist and MasterChef judge but he will be best remembered as a loving father, husband, brother and son.”

The statement paid tribute to Jock Zonfrillo’s life in the kitchens and as host and judge on MasterChef Australia.

“Throughout his career he worked with world famous chefs and in restaurants all over the world. His talent saw him shine in the world's most formidable kitchens and he opened Bistro Blackwood and Restaurant Orana in Adelaide after moving to Australia.”

The statement further said: “Jock's charisma, wicked sense of humour, generosity, passion and love for food and his family cannot be measured. He will be greatly missed."

Zonfrillo joined MasterChef alongside judges Andy Allen and food critic Melissa Long in 2019, replacing former hosts Gary Mehigan, George Calombaris and Matt Preston.

The Scotsman began his culinary career by working as a dishwasher in professional kitchens in the United Kingdom. He got his big break in the food industry when he started working for prominent British chef Marco Pierre White at the age of 17.

Zonfrillo is also the author of Last Shot, a memoir about his life, including his heroin addiction as well as monetary struggles. The chef is survived by his third wife and four children.