'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom' gets positive response

In 2018, Jason Momoa took on the main character in the DC film Aquaman, which was inspired by the DC Comics superhero of the same name.

Recently, Momoa has shared his surprise at the favorable reception that the trailer for the sequel, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, has garnered.

In a recent interview with Men's Health, the actor said, “Well, to be perfectly honest, I was absolutely baffled that Aquaman was received so well,”

“I’ve done things that are amazing that no one sees and no one gives a s*** about. You just don’t know in this business.”

The Game of Thrones actor says that he doesn’t choose his projects thinking, “Oh, I’m gonna get US$1 billion on this one”, but rather goes in to “do my best job”, Momoa added: “It’s not that I don’t care about Aquaman; it’s a wonderful character.

The actor stressed that “Aquaman is probably the hardest character in comic-book history. But he’s made fun of and ridiculed, but I tried to give it heart and soul, and I’m proud of it in certain ways.

Momoa also said that he and his partner wrote the first treatment of the movie and Warner Bros bought it, but then shelved it.

He says, “That’s the reason why I love directing and creating”, he added: “I love being able to burn for what I believe in”.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is set to release in theaters Dec. 25 from Warner Bros.