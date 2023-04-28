K-pop group Apink to part ways with their agency except for member Jung Eun Ji

However, the group will not be disbanding even after the end of their contracts

K-pop girl group Apink will be parting ways with their agency IST Entertainment except for one member, Jung Eun Ji. They revealed that Yoon Bomi, Chorong and Namjoo will be leaving after the end of their exclusive contracts.

The group worked with the agency for over a decade before separating. However, IST Entertainment assured their fans that the group would not be disbanding even after the end of their contracts.

They gave further details in a statement, writing:

“Hello. This is IST Entertainment.

We sincerely thank all the fans who care for and support Apink.

We are making an official announcement regarding Apink’s future activities.

Ahead of the end of Apink’s exclusive contracts with our agency, we and the members put our heads together and carefully discussed the matter. It was ultimately determined that for the sake of each member’s new growth in the future, Park Chorong, Yoon Bomi, Kim Namjoo, and Oh Hayoung will end their beautiful 12-year journey with us, which began with their debut, at the end of April.

We recently renewed our contract with Jung Eun Ji, and we will be continuing our relationship. In addition to her activities as a singer, Jung Eun Ji also plans to greet you soon with a new acting project, and we plan to consistently support her so that she can stand out in a wide array of fields.”