'Love and Death' lead Elizabeth Olsen keen on teaming up with Quentin Tarantino

Star of Hulu’s Love and Death, Elizabeth Olsen recently revealed she would love to work with one of Hollywood’s most celebrated director, Quentin Tarantino.

Olsen, 34 is the protagonist of Hulu’s new true-crime series Love and Death which details the murder of a small-town Texas housewife, by her friend.

Speaking to Variety the Olsen revealed the filmmakers whose work she deeply respects and would like to work for.

“I want to work with directors who have strong points of view on how they tell stories. Whether it’s tonally or visually — people who have had an opportunity to do narrative features, or not. It’s an awkward time to get projects going because of the state of the industry. But I feel we will have an interesting life in film again.”

“I love Ruben Östlund’s films and have for a long time. I love Yorgos Lanthimos’ films; Ari Aster makes great movies. I would love to work with [Quentin] Tarantino before he retires.”

Elizabeth Olsen starrer Love and Death is a TV adaptation of a true story about Candy Montgomery, a religious mother who kills her friend Betty Gore.

Besides Elizabeth Olsen, the main cast of Love and Death includes Lily Rabe (American Horror Story) who plays the victim. The series has been directed by David E Kelley.