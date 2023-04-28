Sanjay Leela Bhansali Reacts to 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' Winning 10 Filmfare Awards

Sanjay Leela Bhansali elated as 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' wins 10 Filmfare Awards

Director Sanjay Leela Bhansali's latest film, "Gangubai Kathiawadi", has been receiving widespread acclaim since its release, and it recently won 10 trophies at the Filmfare Awards 2022. In response to this, Bhansali expressed his joy and gratitude, saying that the film's success was the result of hard work by everyone involved in the project.

Speaking to the media, Bhansali said, "I am overwhelmed and overjoyed that 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' has received so much love and appreciation from the audience and the film industry. Winning 10 Filmfare Awards is a testament to the hard work and dedication of everyone involved in the film, from the cast to the crew."

He also thanked the lead actress of the film, Alia Bhatt, for her stellar performance and for bringing the character of Gangubai to life. "Alia's performance was truly remarkable, and she deserves all the accolades and recognition she has received for her work in the film," Bhansali added.

"Gangubai Kathiawadi" is based on the life of a real-life Mumbai-based sex worker and mafia queen, Gangubai Kothewali. The film was initially set to release in 2020 but was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It finally hit the screens in July 2021 and has been a critical and commercial success ever since.

The 10 Filmfare Awards won by "Gangubai Kathiawadi" include Best Director, Best Actress, Best Supporting Actor, and Best Background Score, among others.