Megyn Kelly thinks no’s one going to hire Don Lemon: Here’s why

Megyn Kelly has recently spoken out about Don Lemon’s sudden exit from CNN.



During her latest episode of The Megyn Kelly Show podcast on April 27, the journalist addressed Lemon’s quick fall from grace after being fired from the media outlet.

Kelly asserted, “The truth is, no one's going to hire Don Lemon.”

She asked reporter Tatiana Siegel, “When you did your investigation, did you find Don has a lot of support behind the scenes in this industry?”

To this, Siegel responded, “Absolutely not. However, I could see a scenario where he does resurface somewhere. I wouldn't be totally surprised.”

“But I think no one would ever pair him with a woman on-air again. That has gone disastrously at least twice now,” claimed the reporter.

Kelly, on the other hand, countered, “I don't see it. How do your hire someone who's a known misogynist? That's what he was fired for.”

Earlier, CNN announced that Lemon was sacked from the network following a misogyny scandal.

After hearing this news, Kelly’s initial reaction was a shock as she stated on another podcast, “Maybe he failed [his re-education] camp … Their ratings on that morning show are in the toilet. The entire daytime and primetime ratings and CNN are in the toilet.”

“Their main competitor MSNBC is doubling them right now. They got nothing going. Absolutely nothing,” she disclosed.

Kelly added, “I'm sure he's making a nice salary, but so far, he's been untouchable. So, I'd love to find out what changed because the last straw felt very sudden.”