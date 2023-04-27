Labrinth’s new album will feature Zendaya

This was her first time performing on a stage in seven years

American actress Zendaya will be featured on Labrinth’s new album named Ends and Begins. It is set to be released on April 28th and will include a total of ten songs.

He recently surprised fans by collaborating with Zendaya for his 2023 Coachella stage where she made a shocking appearance. This was her first time performing on a stage in seven years, teaming up with the British artist to perform the tracks I’m Tired and All Of Us.

The two songs are their collaborations for the hit HBO show Euphoria in which Zendaya is the lead. She later took to social media to express her gratitude along with behind the scene footage from the show.

“Wish y’all could understand how loud it was last night. When I tell you this is exactly what I heard in my ears, my mic picked up every single one of you. So thank you for singing along, it was one of the only ways I knew what I was singing lol.”