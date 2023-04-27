Pete Davidson is 'respecting' Kim Kardashian months after split

Pete Davidson will not take a jibe at Kim Kardashian during his Saturday Night Live hosting gig.

The 29-year-old comedian had promised Kim to 'move on', making it a reason he won't poke fun at his former lady love.

A source tells Page Six that Davidson expected to be “a good sport”

“He’s being a gentleman,” they add.

Pete's decision comes after his amicable split with the makeup mogul in 2022.

"That’s why she’s not mentioned in his stand-up,” says the source.

“[He’s respecting the fact] her team is so protective of her image and it was so volatile from Kanye’s side.”