 
close
Thursday April 27, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

Pete Davidson is 'respecting' Kim Kardashian months after split

Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian split after nine months of dating

By Web Desk
April 27, 2023
Pete Davidson is respecting Kim Kardashian months after split

Pete Davidson will not take a jibe at Kim Kardashian during his Saturday Night Live hosting gig.

The 29-year-old comedian had promised Kim to 'move on', making it a reason he won't poke fun at his former lady love.

A source tells Page Six that Davidson expected to be “a good sport”

“He’s being a gentleman,” they add.

Pete's decision comes after his amicable split with the makeup mogul in 2022.

"That’s why she’s not mentioned in his stand-up,” says the source.

“[He’s respecting the fact] her team is so protective of her image and it was so volatile from Kanye’s side.”