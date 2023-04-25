King Charles ‘under strict orders’ to rest as he’s ‘stressed to max’ before coronation

File Footage

King Charles has been instructed to take as much rest as he can amid struggle with anxiety and nervousness ahead of his coronation ceremony.



As the new monarch’s big day is nearing closer, senior palace staff is worried that the father-of-two may have a meltdown before the event and would not even attend the ceremony scheduled for May 6th.

According to New Idea Magazine, insiders claim Charles is “stressed to the max” about aspects he can’t control ahead of his crowing ceremony and they fear it’s taking a toll on his mental health.

“For the first time in his life, Charles is starting to really feel his age,” a source said. “His mother always insisted it was of the utmost importance to listen to his doctors and to rest whenever he could.”

With his mother Queen Elizabeth II’s death following his son Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s endless accusations against the Royal family, Charles has had enough on his plate.

“With everything going on, it’s easy to forget he is still mourning the loss of his mother. While the world has mostly moved on, for Charles, it’s not even been a year since she died,” the insider said.

“And the Queen wasn’t just a mother, she was his mentor, his confidante, the solution to all his problems,” the outlet shared.

“He’s not had time to really digest her absence from his life, and is trying to get on with things while surviving milestones such as her birthday, which was just last week [April 21].”

The publication shared that with everything going on along with his big event’s preparations under way, Charles health is being closely monitored.

“He’s under strict orders to rest every moment he can and, with Camilla’s backing, his medical team are not taking any risks,” the source said, adding that they want him to slow down, exercise appropriately, take days off and get more sleep.

“Charles has a very long ceremony to get through in a couple of weeks, and never has the saying ‘heavy is the head that wears the crown’ been more accurate.”