Prince George, Princess Charlotte can’t hide true feelings at Wimbledon

George and Charlotte joined their parents the Prince and Princess of Wales to watch the championships

Prince George and Princess Charlotte may be royal by status, but their Wimbledon reactions were totally relatable.

The royal siblings looked visibly disappointed on Sunday, July 14, after watching their tennis favourite Carlos Alcaraz lose the men’s singles final to Jannik Sinner.

Joined by parents Prince William and Princess Kate in the Royal Box, the young royals watched as their mom, patron of the All England Lawn Tennis Club, presented Sinner with his first Wimbledon trophy.

Though Kate beamed during the on-court moment, George, almost 12, and Charlotte, 10, couldn’t hide their emotions. Footage showed both standing at the edge of the Royal Box, leaning on the wall and looking visibly angry.

According to the Daily Mail, the siblings have reportedly been longtime fans of Alcaraz, making Sunday’s four-set loss all the more crushing.

Sinner, 23, graciously accepted the trophy and reflected on his journey after the match. “I had a very tough loss in Paris... but it doesn’t really matter how you win or lose... you just have to understand what you did wrong,” he said.