Prince William iced out of peace talks as Prince Harry set for UK return

Prince Harry gave his 'blessing' for peace talks with King Charles

King Charles may be close to having a reunion with his estranged son Prince Harry, but it seems there is still strong tension with Prince William.

It was revealed that the top aide of the monarch, Tobyn Andreae, and the Duke of Sussex’s chief of communications, Meredith Maine's, and his U.K communication incharge, Liam Maguire, met in a meeting, which is being dubbed as a ‘secret peace summit’.

A source told the Mail on Sunday, “There’s a long road ahead, but a channel of communication is now open for the first time in years.

“There was no formal agenda, just casual drinks. There were things both sides wanted to talk about.”

According to a report by The Sun, the talks went ahead after “Harry gave his blessings”. Although Harry is understood to hold out hope for a reunion with his cancer-stricken father, he is not willing to engage with his feuding brother.

While Buckingham Palace agrees that they need to “open a channel of communication”, there was no contact between Harry’s team and one working for the Prince and Princess of Wales — or any invitation for face-to-face meetings

The Duke is set to return to the UK in September to attend the WellChild Award, but he won’t be entertaining a meeting with the Prince of Wales.

In a report by The Daily Beast, a friend of William’s had choice words for how the future king feels about his estranged brother.

The pal said that William “absolutely f–king hates Harry” especially with how things have gone down between them.

The two have been embroiled in a bitter rift since the past three years as the siblings have zero communication.

The seeds of the feud reportedly stem from Harry's wedding to Meghan Markle in 2018. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex ended up exiting their senior royal positions in 2020 and things began going downhill from there.

The relationship between the royals and the Sussexes fractured further after they made damaging claims about the royals in public via interviews and their Netflix docuseries. Harry’s bombshell memoir, Spare, left William fuming and angry over his brother's stunt.

Prince William, in particular, was angry about how Kate had been portrayed and at his brother’s betrayal for commercial gain.

King Charles’s two sons once shared a close bond together and were considered inseparable following the death of their mother Princess Diana. It only remains to be seen if a reunion with Charles could finally open a door to resolution between Harry and William.