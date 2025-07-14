Princess makes history as she receives new title

Princess Leonor of Spain receives the title of 'Adopted Daughter of Marín'

Princess Leonor of Spain achieved another milestone as she received the title of "Adopted Daughter of Marín" on Monday.

The Princess of Asturias received the title from Mayoress María Pilar Ramallo Vázquez of Marín. The honour recognises her connection to the town, where she underwent military training at the Naval Military School.

Queen Letizia and King Felipe's daughter made history after becoming the first adopted daughter of the town. Leonor's father was awarded the title of "Adopted Son of Marín" back in 1986 during his training at the Naval Academy.

During the ceremony, Princess Leonor expressed her gratitude and pride, stating that Marín has become like a home to her. She received a handmade parchment from artist María Sancho and signed the town's book of honour, leaving a heartfelt message.

The title recognises the historical link between the town and the Royal House.

Leonor also received on Monday the "Gold Medal of Galicia 2025" from Xunta de Galicia. The Spanish Princess was given the medal "in recognition of her military training at the Marín Naval School and as a sign of 'affection and respect of the Galician people' for the Princess," according to Casa de S.M. el Rey.

At the ceremony, Leonor, who spoke in Spanish and Galician, described her life in the Pontevedra estuary as intense and demanding, saying: "Time has passed very quickly, as the intense months in Marín have been followed by the training cruise on the training ship and the weeks on the frigate."

The Princess, whose military training began in 2023 at the General Military Academy in Zaragoza, will finish her third year of military training “in the Air and Space Army." Leonor is set to join "the San Javier General Air Academy for the 2025-2026 academic year."