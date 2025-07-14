Prince Harry's royal return awaits Meghan Markle's green light

Meghan Markle is said to be the only hurdle in the way of Prince Harry's return to the royal family.

Royal commentator Charles Rae believes that the Duchess of Sussex would be a main factor in whether the Duke and his father will make peace.

"There is a couple of huge flies in the ointment here, and one is Meghan." claimed the Rae.

He added: "You've also then got on the other side, Prince William, King in waiting."

"Of all the people in all this, he is the one who feels, in my view, most hurt by what has happened between him and his brother, and there's only one person that he is blaming, and that is Meghan."

He continued: "And I'm still of the opinion that this can never be healed, and I still believe that Meghan will never return to this country."

Another expert claimed that it would be a seriously "big moment" for the former Suits star to return, and one that would leave him "surprised".

Arthur Edwards, longtime photographer of the royals, previously told to The Sun's royal show: "Whether she ever comes to this country again. That would be the big moment when you tell me that Meghan's coming to England, then I'll be surprised, because she managed to avoid it."

The expert shared his thoughts about the Duchess, adding: "As far as I'm concerned, you know, she's his wife and mother of his children, and he's chosen a life with her in America, which is his choice."

The Duke has claimed that without police security, he cannot safely bring Meghan, Archie, and Lilibet back to the UK.

However, royal experts and historian believe Harry sees things from Meghan's eyes and he won't see his relatives un the Duchess grenlighted him