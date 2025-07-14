Prince Harry, King Charles fragile peace talk: 'Long way to go'

Prince Harry's potential reconciliation with his father King Charles has sparked questions about its success and durability as the wounds are still unhealed.

The prospect of the Duke of Sussex's reunion with the monarch has left many wondering whether the royal rift can truly be mended, given the depth of their past differences.

A royal expert has claimed Harry 'flies in the ointment' which could mean the relationship is 'never healed'.

Speaking to GB News, Charles Rae predicted that the Duchess of Sussex would be a main factor in whether the Duke and his father will make peace.

It emerges after unconfirmed reports surfaced on the internet that Harry's new chief communications officer, Meredith Maines, alongside Sussex UK public relations operator, Liam Maguire, met with the King's communications secretary, Tobyn Andreae.

Reacting to reports, Rae said: "Let's not get the flags and the bunting out just yet, we have a long, long way to go."

"There is a couple of huge flies in the ointment here, and one is Meghan," he added.

The expert went on to share his thoughts about Meghan's stance, revealing: "Is she going to agree to anything that smooths the troubled waters that have happened over the last five years? I'm not so sure."

Noting Harry's crumbling relationship with future King William, Rae said: "You've also then got on the other side, Prince William, King in waiting."

"Of all the people in all this, he is the one who feels, in my view, most hurt by what has happened between him and his brother, and there's only one person that he is blaming, and that is Meghan."

Rae went on revealing the bitter truth about the Sussexes' past moves, admitting that their actions will be "hard to forget."

"These are things you're going to have to really be hard nosed to forget about, particularly the Oprah Winfrey interview as well. You can't pull these back and say it was a joke, boss, we didn't really mean at all," claimed the expert.