Prince William ends Princess Charlotte's wait as she makes major debut

Princess Charlotte makes her long-awaited debut alongside Prince William

Princess Charlotte’s wait is finally over!

On Sunday, July 27, the only daughter of the Prince and Princess of Wales joined her father in Switzerland to watch the Lionesses face off against Spain for the UEFA Women’s Euro 2025 finals.

To mark the special occasion, Prince William and Princess Kate’s official Instagram account shared an adorable picture of the father-daughter duo posing together ahead of kickoff. Charlotte wore a blue polka-dot dress with her hair down while William coordinated with a suit and red-and-blue striped tie to match.

“Let’s go @Lionesses!” read the caption.

This marked Charlotte’s first time joining Prince William at a sporting event.

But for the 10-year-old princess, this appearance was long overdue as she has been an avid fan of the Lionesses for years. She even appeared in a 2023 video alongside William to send a message of support to the team.

Though her older brother, Prince George, has attended a few football games with their father, Charlotte was yet to make her debut.

But now, it was finally Charlotte’s turn.

Kensington Palace only confirmed Charlotte’s attendance shortly before the game, announcing in a statement, “The Prince of Wales has arrived in Switzerland. Joining him to cheer on the Lionesses this afternoon is Princess Charlotte.”