Princess Kate channels 'Modern Venus' in hidden strappy stilettos

Princess Kate steps out in style with scalloped Prada sandals

The Princess of Wales is no stranger to turning heads at royal weddings, but her most daring fashion moment may have gone completely unnoticed until now.

In 2023, Kate Middleton, attended the lavish wedding of Crown Prince Hussein and Princess Rajwa of Jordan, stunning in a romantic blush pink Elie Saab gown.

But beneath the layers of chiffon, Kate made an unexpected style statement with her choice of footwear.

The usually classic royal stepped out in a rare pair of gladiator style pumps scalloped Prada heels featuring triple straps that climbed her foot and a daring 4.5-inch stiletto.

The dramatic shoes stayed largely hidden under her gown at the Zahran Palace ceremony, but fashion fans are only now realizing the bold move.

And with such height and edge, they may just be her most adventurous wedding guest shoes to date.

Fashion stylist Angela Kyte has shed new light on one of Princess Kate’s most unexpected fashion choices her rare gladiator style heels that added a surprising twist to her otherwise classic royal wardrobe.

Speaking to HELLO!, she said, “The Princess of Wales is typically known for her polished, classic footwear, so the choice of strappy, nude gladiator-style heels here was a rare, unexpected shift.”

The Princess first turned heads with the scalloped Prada stilettos back in 2017, when she wore them to a reception at Clärchens Ballhaus during her and Prince William’s official visit to Germany.

She paired them with a soft pastel-green and blue printed dress, giving the look a subtle but stylish edge.

“The shoes offer a breezy, bohemian edge to her otherwise demure outfit,” Kyte explained.

“While the soft neutral tone keeps them elegant and event-appropriate, the crisscross straps and exposed ankle bring a modern sensuality that we rarely see in her public style.”