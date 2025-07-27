Prince Harry's 'overly instructive' exchange with Meghan Markle resurfaces: Watch

Prince Harry's 'overly instructive' conversation with Meghan Markle during her debut Trooping the Colour appearance in 2018 has resurfaced and gone viral.

The Duke of Sussex was caught 'mansplaining' to his newly wed wife, Meghan during her first appearance at Trooping the Colour in 2018, according to a lip reader featured in a new documentary.

The programe brought together several expert lip readers to analyse iconic royal moments, offering insights into what members of the Royal Family might have been saying during seemingly private exchanges.

One notable incident took place in the summer of 2018 when the Duchess of Sussex attended Trooping the Colour, just weeks after marrying Prince Harry.

In Channel 5's feature-length documentary, Lip-Reading the Royals: The Secret Conversations, lip reader Nicola Hickling shared her interpretation of the exchange between the newlyweds.

As the Royal Family gathered on the Buckingham Palace balcony to watch the traditional RAF flypast, Harry appeared to brief Meghan about the upcoming spectacle.

According to Hickling, Harry explained, 'what is going to happen and that Paras will be flying overhead,' employing 'hand motions' before his wife responded 'ok.'

However, a royal commentator Christo Foufas criticised Harry's behaviour, accusing him of 'mansplaining' the details of the flypast to his wife.

Currently, the couple reside in California, where they have stepped back from royal life to pursue their own projects and causes.