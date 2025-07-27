Meghan Markle reveals 'family ritual' with Prince Harry, Archie, Lilibet

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are raising their kids in the Montecito neighbourhood of Los Angeles

Meghan Markle’s top-selling As Ever product was inspired by a cherished family tradition she shares with Prince Harry and their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

For her lifestyle brand’s Summer Drop this past June, the Duchess of Sussex released a French Style Crepe Mix priced at £10.80. But the story behind the mix is priceless, which Meghan reveals in a personal note printed on the box.

“I love the ritual of making breakfast for my family, starting the day with warm bellies and full hearts,” the note reads, per US Weekly who purchased the product.

The former Suits actress went on to reveal the inspiration behind the crepes in particular, recalling her pre-celebrity days.

“Making French style crepes takes me back to backpacking through France as a student. We were on a tight budget, but it was an affordable indulgence that I can still taste to this day,” the note read.

“Sharing this with my family, and with you, brings me immense joy,” Meghan concluded.

The mom-of-two has previously shared glimpses of mornings at the Sussex household in the Montecito neighbourhood of Los Angeles, California. Appearing on the Jamie Kern Lima Show in April, Meghan gave a run-down of her morning routine, which usually begins the night before with lunchbox preparations for Archie, 6, and Lili, 4.

“[I] make breakfast… and if I haven’t done their lunchboxes the night before, then do that. I love doing lunchboxes, it makes me very happy,” she said, adding that she always includes handwritten notes for the kids.