Prince William just hours from touching royal reunion

Prince William is gearing up for a poignant weekend as he prepares to cheer on England’s Lionesses in the Women’s Euro 2025 final while also reuniting with fellow royals in Switzerland.

The Prince of Wales will travel to Basel this Sunday to watch England take on Spain at the St. Jakob-Park Stadium, following the Lionesses’ dramatic 2-1 extra-time victory over Italy earlier this week.

But William won’t be the only royal in the stands. Spain’s Royal Family has confirmed that Princess Leonor, heir to the Spanish throne, and her younger sister, Infanta Sofia, will also attend the final to support their national team.

Spain’s Women’s National Football Team shared the news on social media platform X, writing, "H.R.H. the Princess of Asturias and the Infanta Doña Sofía will accompany @sefutbolfem in the final of the #WEURO2025."

"Representing @CasaReal, they will attend the St. Jakob-Park in Basel to experience the match between England and Spain. #PlayFightAndWin."

Prince William’s fans are convinced he’s the Lionesses’ ultimate good luck charm.

Prior to the tournament, he personally wished the team well—and even helped print their names and numbers on jerseys at St. George’s Park in a touching show of support.

Since then, royal watchers and football fans alike have credited him with bringing a bit of royal magic to the pitch. Social media has been buzzing with praise and playful requests for him to become a permanent fixture at England games.

“Can Prince William be at every England game? He’s the good luck charm!!” one fan posted on X.