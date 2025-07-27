Prince William makes key royal his ally as King begins talks with Harry

Prince William found support from key royal after King Charles gave permission of peace talks with Prince Harry.

For the unversed, the monarch and Duke of Sussex's aides were photographed in London recently, which was dubbed a peace summit.

Following taking the first step towards reconciliation, Harry made a key appearance in Angola to promote mine-free land, a mission of his late mother, Princess Diana.

Now, discussing his latest outing, royal experts called out Harry for monetising his family's name for his own self.

In conversation with The Sun, Robert Jobson claimed that the Duke's efforts to follow in the footsteps of his mother would not let him win back the public.

Speaking of Diana's mission, he said, "But the reality was that it was a big deal then. It wasn't a big deal this time around. So he's not got the same draw that he had. He must know that. When you've trashed your family and monetised it."

He shared that the People's Princess did not monetise the meaningful cause.

"She didn't monetise it for herself. He made a fortune out of it," Robort said.

Now, speaking of the current Harry and King's talks, the royal commentator stated, "He's asking for forgiveness. Well, you know, I think that his father probably will in the long term. I think he probably will. I just don't see William and Camilla doing it."